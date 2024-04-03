Grand Forks woman accused of strangling her mother with a purse strap

Apr. 2—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks woman has been charged with Class A felony attempted murder after allegedly strangling her mother with a purse strap on Sunday, March 31.

Brianna Lynn Thomas, 21, faces up to 20 years in prison for the crime. She is also charged with Class C felony domestic violence causing serious bodily injury.

Thomas had her initial appearance in court on Monday, April 1.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement was dispatched for a domestic dispute, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Thomas had allegedly thrown a drink at her mother, Brandy Charette. Thomas then climbed into the rear seat of the car to look for a change of clothes, the affidavit said.

Charette said at this time she felt what seemed to be a phone charging cord around her neck, pulled tight to strangle her. She tried to get the cord off her neck but couldn't, she said; she was unable to breathe and was twitching when the cord broke.

A thin red mark across Charette's neck was consistent with being strangled, the affidavit said.

A purse with a broken shoulder strap that matched Charette's injury was found in the rear seat of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Thomas' preliminary hearing and arraignment are scheduled for 9 a.m. May 13.