Grand Forks woman accused of possessing 653 fentanyl pills with intent to manufacture or deliver

May 14—GRAND FORKS — When a Grand Forks woman was arrested on a warrant Monday, May 13, law enforcement found approximately 653 fentanyl pills inside her purse, police say.

Danielle Caroline Hudson, 30, had her initial court appearance Tuesday morning, May 14. She is charged with Class A felony possession of at least 40 grams of fentanyl with intent to manufacture or deliver.

According to a probable cause statement filed in the case, the fentanyl law enforcement found in Hudson's possession, including the Ziploc bag, weighed approximately 77.9 grams.

Hudson's bond was set at $15,000 cash or surety.

Her preliminary hearing and arraignment are scheduled for 9 a.m. June 24.