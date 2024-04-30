Grand Forks teen pleads not guilty to murder

Apr. 29—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks teen accused of murder waived his Monday, April 29, preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Cazmere G. Haskins, 18, is charged with Class AA felony murder-intentional, knowing or with extreme indifference, which has a maximum penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The crime allegedly occurred around 3 a.m. on March 7.

A group of 11 individuals, including Haskins and 24-year-old Anfernee Economy, agreed to meet up that night to fight, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

They allegedly gathered in the parking lot of an apartment complex located at 1751 36th Ave. S., in between two rows of garages.

There's video footage of the ensuing altercation, in which Haskins is seen brandishing a knife within no more than 15 seconds of the fight beginning, the affidavit said.

Once law enforcement arrived, they located Economy with an apparent stab wound to the torso, and pronounced him dead on scene.

Haskins was soon apprehended and allegedly admitted to the stabbing, but claimed it was done in self-defense.

The knife was found in his residence, and law enforcement determined he'd sent images of the suspected bloody weapon over Snapchat following the altercation, the affidavit said.

Haskins is being held in custody on a $500,000 cash or surety bond. His final dispositional conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on July 25.