Grand Forks teen, accused of murder, held on $500k bond

Mar. 18—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks teen accused of stabbing a man to death is being held on a $500,000 cash or surety bond.

Cazmere G. Haskins, 17, had his initial appearance in adult criminal court on Monday, March 18.

Haskins is charged with Class AA felony murder. He is accused of killing a 24-year-old man intentionally, knowingly or willfully under circumstances manifesting in extreme indifference. The crime has a maximum penalty of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Haskins was granted a public defender, but has not yet been officially assigned one. Grand Forks County public defender David Neil Ogren temporarily represented Haskins during the initial appearance, and requested a lesser bond amount.

"I would ask that we look at a $250,000 bond," Ogren said in court. "I know, having spoken with his family, $500,000 is going to be well beyond the ability for them to be able to bond him at this point."

Ogren said a $250,000 bond would still be a significant amount for the family to take on, but he believed it was appropriate based on the facts and circumstances surrounding the case.

Judge Jason McCarthy denied the lesser bond amount.

"It's a double-A felony," McCarthy said. "And the court does have concerns about Mr. Haskins' willingness to come back and face the charges, since he is facing up to life without parole."

The alleged crime occurred around 3 a.m. on March 7. Law enforcement officers were dispatched to a parking lot on 36th Avenue South, where they had been earlier that night for a complaint involving the same parties, the Grand Forks Police Department told the Herald.

Police found Anfernee Economy, who had suffered an apparent stab wound to the heart, according to court documents. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Haskins was identified as a suspect. Video footage obtained from both groups allegedly involved — who reportedly planned to meet in the parking lot to fight each other — showed Haskins brandishing a knife, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Afterward, Haskins allegedly sent pictures of the knife, which appeared to have blood on it, in a chat thread, the affidavit said.

Haskins admitted to stabbing Economy, but said he'd done it in self-defense, according to the affidavit. Inside his residence, law enforcement found the knife in Haskins' bedroom. There appeared to still be blood on it, documents said.

Haskins' case was transferred from juvenile court to adult criminal court, and

the case became public on Friday, March 15.

Haskins' preliminary hearing and arraignment are scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 29.