Grand Forks students named U.S. Presidential Scholar semifinalists

Apr. 22—GRAND FORKS — Three Grand Forks high school students have been named U.S. Presidential Scholars semifinalists.

Red River High School's Selena Wu and Grand Forks Central's Hanson Du are among the eight North Dakota students in the running for the Presidential Scholars Program, which recognizes some of the nation's most distinguished high school seniors.

Red River's Dimitri Kolodka was also named a semifinalist to be a U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education, an expansion to the program beginning in 2015 that recognizes students who demonstrate accomplishment in Career and Technical Education.

More Grand Forks Public Schools students were named as semifinalists than any other school district in the state.

Several hundred students across the nation were honored as Presidential Scholar semifinalists this year. Up to 161 students can ultimately be named as Presidential Scholars.