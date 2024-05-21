Grand Forks School Board candidates offer their differentiating qualities

May 21—GRAND FORKS — The candidates for Grand Forks School Board list a number of factors they say differentiate themselves from the other candidates.

The current president of the Grand Forks School Board, Amber Flynn, notes one factor the others can't claim: She's a mother.

A recent Grand Forks Herald questionnaire asked the six candidates what differentiates them from the others, while also asking "what would you bring to the School Board that others cannot."

Three of the candidates are newcomers, including Jay Kleven, Cameron Murphy and Roland Riemers. The other three are incumbents, including Flynn, Eric Lunn and Jeff Manley.

Four seats are up for grabs in the election, which will be held June 11.

Flynn began her answer to the question by saying she is a "mom of two kids in the district." She also noted that she is "a small business owner, a military-connected board member and (has) served two board terms."

"I have experience on the board, an endorsement from the Grand Forks Teachers Association, a first-hand look at a parent perspective and an understanding of current initiatives to help advance the best education experience in our district," she said.

Following are the other candidates' answers to the Herald's question:

KLEVEN: "I take my roles and responsibilities seriously while trying to not take myself too seriously. I work in a professional field as a professional engineer but have profound respect for all forms of work. Literally, my first work experience was cleaning grease pits.

"My wonderful family has lived in both high school districts and our children have attended two different middle schools.

"These and other experiences provide a background that is relatable, that bridges white-collar and blue-collar work experience, and that bridges south end and north end viewpoints to offer a balanced perspective of the GFPS."

LUNN: "Being on the Grand Forks School Board for several years, I have significant knowledge regarding school board issues. I have spent my adult life dedicated to working with children and young adults. This includes over 36 years as a pediatrician in Grand Forks, over 21 years as a confirmation guide at church, and over 36 years on the faculty of the University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences.

"I feel I have several qualities that make a good board member, including being a good listener, the ability to assimilate information and coming to logical conclusions, and being respectful."

MANLEY: "Being on the Grand Forks School Board, I have knowledge of the workings of the School Board and committee. I would like to continue the work I have started during my first four years on the board. With our current and future goals, we are headed in the right direction, and I would like to see these to completion.

"I will serve as an advocate for children and their education, ensuring that the needs of all students remain the focus.

"Serving on several contract bargaining committees, I understand the needs of the school district staff. I am a reasonable and understanding thinker and see the value in working as a team to address issues."

MURPHY: "The other candidates are very much for the status quo. I bring a vision of restoring GFPS to the fantastic district it once was with both internal and external ideas and information.

"Other candidates have proven they do not and will not hold leadership accountable for the continuing downward trajectory of student proficiency. Holding leadership accountable for performance is a significant differentiator that I would bring to the board.

"I bring a fresh new perspective with a vision for making the GFPS great again that others simply do not."

RIEMERS: "I have no obligations to follow the desires of any one group and I am willing to listen to the pros and cons on any issue and make a decision on the merits. I am very conservative in spending taxpayer money.

"I am also better qualified to look at older buildings to better judge our building and repair needs. Nor am I obligated to blindly follow any wacko cause, be it left or right. It is the facts that are important, not the theories."