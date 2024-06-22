Grand Forks Public Schools won't open Mentor Center in fall

Jun. 21—GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks Public Schools will not reopen its Mentor Center in the fall, per a Thursday email sent out to parents.

The award-winning drop-in resource center for middle and high school students does not have funding for next year, according to Mentor Center Coordinator Robin David, though district staff members are seeking federal and local grants in hopes of resuming operations sometime during the coming school year.

The Mentor Center serves 200 to 300 students per year, according to David; its last day of operations for the 2023-24 school year was Thursday.

"We did notify parents yesterday not to expect that first day of school but that we were going to make announcements in the fall as we have more information about where we're at with some of the funding," David said Friday morning.

The email to parents went out at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, based on a screenshot of the email posted on Facebook.

Grand Forks Public Schools opened the Mentor Center in 2021 at the UND Clinical Education Center. The walk-in center was intended to provide additional tutoring, counseling or just the chance to hang out with other students during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Herald reported at the time.

David said the center has continued to provide academic and mental health support as well as enrichment activities for students.

"We very much believe in the fact that mental health and academics are connected, and when you support one, you support the other," David said.

Since then, the resource center has been honored with awards from North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum's office as well as the National School Boards Association.

"It's really something that's pretty special that's been happening here in Grand Forks, so we're going to do all we can to get funding to continue that important work," David said.

The Mentor Center was funded through the 2023-24 school year through federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, but those funds must be spent by September.

The center operated under a budget of $390,000 during the recently-completed school year.

Business Manager Brandon Baumbach told the Herald in April the district did not currently have funding to pay for the Mentor Center's lease and staffing costs, but was looking for other funding sources.