Grand Forks Police will participate in 'Click it or Ticket' enforcement campaign

Apr. 17—GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Police Department will participate in a "Click it or Ticket" enforcement campaign from May 1 to June 2.

The campaign will involve selective traffic enforcement by officers specifically looking for seat belt violations, according to a GFPD press release.

The GFPD reminds the public that seat belt violations, as of August 2023, are a primary reason to conduct a traffic stop. All passengers are also required to wear seat belts.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is funding this program, allowing additional officers to be on duty.