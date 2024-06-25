Grand Forks Police Department to participate in speed enforcement campaign

Jun. 24—GRAND FORKS — From July 1 to Aug. 15, the Grand Forks Police Department will be participating in a speed enforcement campaign in an effort to keep roadways safe.

The campaign involves several officers assigned to patrol specifically for speed violations, according to a GFPD press release. The program is funded by the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

The GFPD wants to remind the public of the following safe driving tips: look out for small children, drive slowly around parks and residential areas, never drink and drive, be cautious around construction crews and wear a seat belt.