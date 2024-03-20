Grand Forks mayor candidate believes record, including assault on an officer, won't impact ability to serve

Mar. 19—GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks mayoral candidate Quen Wilkie believes nothing in their criminal history — including a felony assault on a Grand Forks police officer — will negatively impact their ability to serve the community.

"I'm running a very transparent campaign," Wilkie told the Herald Tuesday. "There's nothing in my criminal history that I'm worried about, as far as running for office."

Wilkie recently announced a 2024 mayoral candidacy, making them the sole declared opponent so far to Mayor Brandon Bochenski, who announced his bid for re-election in January. Shortly after Wilkie's announcement went live, questions about their criminal record surfaced on social media.

Wilkie was convicted of various misdemeanors, an infraction and two felonies in Grand Forks County. Charges include minor alcohol consumption, driving under the influence and littering.

One charge, felony failure to appear in court after being released from custody, was deemed a misdemeanor by disposition. Wilkie said this charge was the result of miscommunication about remote access to court hearings, which became an option during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wilkie's felony offenses, Class C felony simple assault on an officer and Class C felony preventing arrest, took place on June 22, 2021.

Wilkie said the criminal history is solely due to alcoholism, which Wilkie developed as a teen.

"All my criminal history is alcohol-related," they said. "Knowing that, now, I've completely dropped alcohol and I've been working on that for over a decade. The chances of taking any sort of step back is as close to impossible as you could probably get."

Wilkie said a prominent matter they'll bring forward in the coming mayoral campaign is a comprehensive program to end drunk driving. They believe their lived experiences may allow them a different, useful perspective when considering how to better the city of Grand Forks.

"We (need to) find the resources necessary for any person like myself, or others, to make sure that they don't continue to make those same mistakes," Wilkie said. "I had to, for my professional career, completely stop drinking, and that's worth it for me. Approaching two years of sobriety is a really big deal."

The 2021 felony assault on the Grand Forks police officer came after officers were dispatched to a residence for an unwanted subject, according to an affidavit filed in the case. On scene, Wilkie's grandmother said her grandchild was intoxicated and refusing to leave.

"I know what it takes to take someone who's intoxicated or impaired and deescalate a situation for everyone involved, and that's not what occurred," Wilkie said. "... I was brutalized by law enforcement in my grandparents' home."

An officer spoke with Wilkie, telling them to step outside, but Wilkie ignored the instruction, the affidavit said. The officer grabbed Wilkie's arm; Wilkie escaped the officer's grasp and began to walk away.

"I asked not to be touched — several, several times," Wilkie said.

According to the documents, the officer grabbed Wilkie once again and told them to walk outside and stop pulling away. Wilkie grabbed the officer's hands and arms, actively resisted and would not comply with orders, the affidavit said.

The officer told Wilkie not to grab him, but Wilkie said, "I will grab you," before swinging a closed fist at the officer and striking him in the chest, the affidavit said.

Wilkie then struck the officer with an open hand on the side of his head, knocking off his hat. Wilkie also grabbed the officer's glasses, the affidavit said. Additionally, the documents say, Wilkie bit the officer on the shoulder while he was attempting to put Wilkie in handcuffs.

"I was handcuffed and charged with resisting arrest," they said. "I didn't commit a crime."

Wilkie contends any physical contact they made with the officer was done in self defense as an attempt to prevent what they believed was an unlawful arrest.

"(The 911 call) was a request to have me removed from the premises, not arrested, or brutalized or tased on the kitchen floor — which is what happened," Wilkie said.

These actions are not included in the affidavit.

Wilkie later pleaded guilty to two charges, and was granted a deferred imposition of sentence. Later this month, the case will be sealed, as Wilkie will have successfully completed the probationary period, they said.

All of Wilkie's Grand Forks County criminal cases are closed.

"I've paid the consequences for my actions," Wilkie said. "I'm a firm believer that once you pay your dues, you should move on and move forward."

Wilkie also has a record of civil cases in Grand Forks County, though all but one have been closed. In the active case, Wilkie is the appellant and Job Service is the appellee. The case came about when Wilkie requested a judicial review of a December decision to deny their unemployment insurance benefits, according to court documents.

Outside of North Dakota, Wilkie said they were stopped without cause in August 2021 in Columbia County, Wisconsin, and after more than two years, the county filed two felony charges against them. Wilkie is accused of operating a vehicle while under the influence of substances, they said, despite having stimulant and cannabis prescriptions.

"I am working with public defense in (Wisconsin) to get these charges dropped," Wilkie wrote in a follow-up message to the Herald.

Bochenski also had a brush with the law when in 2001, at age 18, he was charged with aggravated forgery in Minnesota. He pleaded guilty, but is not a convicted felon. He served community service and the charge was dismissed in 2003.