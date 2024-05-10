Grand Forks man will serve 5 years in prison for methamphetamine, fentanyl crimes

May 9—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man changed his plea in a multi-felony case on Thursday afternoon, May 9, and will serve five years in prison for the crimes.

Ernest Leroy Gardner, 20, pleaded guilty to Class A felony methamphetamine possession with intent to deliver, Class B felony fentanyl possession with intent to deliver and Class C felony simple assault on a police officer. His remaining charge, Class A misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession, was dismissed in a plea agreement.

Gardner was arrested on Jan. 4

after fighting with an officer who was requested to detain him so his probation officer could search his apartment, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case. Gardner was uncooperative and kicked the officer multiple times in the stomach before eventually being detained.

Inside the apartment, law enforcement found seven fentanyl pills and 162.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Gardner was sentenced to 20 years at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with all but five years suspended. He has credit for 127 days in custody and will be on supervised probation for three years.