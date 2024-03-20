Grand Forks man sentenced to 95 months for Polk County drug conspiracy charge

Mar. 19—POLK COUNTY, Minn. — A Grand Forks man was sentenced to 95 months on Tuesday, March 19, for conspiracy to commit a first-degree controlled substance crime in Polk County.

Todd Jonas Hicks, 52,

pleaded guilty to the crime

in February.

The charge resulted after law enforcement learned Hicks gave methamphetamine to someone else so they could sell it in East Grand Forks.

Hicks was sentenced for related Grand Forks County drug charges in August; his Polk County proceedings began toward the end of the year.

Hicks was sentenced in the two Grand Forks County cases, which are being served consecutively for a total of eight years in prison. His Polk County case was sentenced concurrently with those, meaning he will serve no additional time for the conspiracy charge.

Hicks has credit for 125 days served.