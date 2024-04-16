Grand Forks man sentenced to 10 years for child endangerment, neglect and drug crimes

Apr. 15—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday, April 15, for child endangerment, neglect and drug crimes.

Alexander Lee Gothberg, 35, pleaded guilty to four Class B felonies: child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, fentanyl possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a schedule II stimulant with intent and possession of a schedule II opiate with intent.

Gothberg also pleaded guilty to two Class C felonies, child neglect and possession of marijuana with intent.

His remaining eight charges for paraphernalia and drug possession were dismissed under a plea agreement.

Gothberg was arrested in April 2023

after he called 911 to report that his 2-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

He said he'd found one of his children lying on the floor, not breathing, the affidavit said. An open bag of powder fentanyl was on the table next to the child.

Gothberg was initially charged with four crimes, but the case was dismissed and he was

re-charged with additional crimes

after law enforcement executed a search warrant on his residence.

Inside, they found suspected fentanyl, marijuana, methamphetamine, ketamine, Vyvanse, alprazolam, diazepam, clonazepam, carisoprodol, tapentadol and Dilaudid, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Digital scales, small baggies and other items law enforcement suspected Gothberg used while selling drugs were also found in the residence.

Gothberg was sentenced to 10 years with the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He has credit for 354 days served.

He will be on supervised probation for three years after being released from prison and must register as an offender against children.

Other requirements of his sentence include completing a mental health evaluation, parenting capacity evaluation and all recommendations given by the Grand Forks County Human Services Zone.