Grand Forks man pleads not guilty to gross sexual imposition causing serious injury, other crimes

Apr. 5—GRAND FORKS — After a preliminary hearing established probable cause to proceed with his case, a Grand Forks man pleaded not guilty to sexual and violent crimes against a child on Wednesday, April 3.

Ja'Haun Kardelle Stafford, 38, is charged with Class AA felony gross sexual imposition-forced sexual contact causing serious bodily injury. The crime has a maximum sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Stafford is also charged with two Class C felonies — child abuse and felonious restraint of a child — and Class A misdemeanor wearing a mask during the commission of an offense.

Court documents allege Stafford sexually assaulted a child while wearing a mask, holding the child in place and causing physical harm.

Stafford's final dispositional conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on June 27. He is being held on a $100,000 cash or surety bond.