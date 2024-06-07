Grand Forks man pleads not guilty to Polk County drug crimes

Jun. 6—POLK COUNTY, Minn. — A Grand Forks man waived his Thursday, June 6, omnibus hearing in Polk County and pleaded not guilty to three drug charges.

Jacob Gabriel Brunelle, 28, faces up to 30 years in prison for conspiracy to commit a first-degree controlled substance sale. His remaining two charges are felony third-degree controlled substance sale and misdemeanor fourth-degree driving while impaired by a schedule I or II controlled substance.

In April 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was doing surveillance of the Minnesota Heights Apartments in East Grand Forks as part of an investigation into fentanyl sales happening in the building, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case. Brunelle had allegedly purchased fentanyl pills from someone in the apartment.

He was interviewed at the East Grand Forks Police Department, where he allegedly stated he was a "gatekeeper," a person who takes money from people and finds pills for them, sometimes by making bulk purchases from suppliers to get a lower price.

Brunelle's pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 27.