Grand Forks man pleads not guilty to fleeing, drug crimes

Apr. 29—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man accused of multiple crimes resulting from a police pursuit where he allegedly ran into a laundromat pleaded not guilty on Monday, April 29.

On March 19,

a police officer initiated a traffic stop

on a vehicle that didn't have a rear license plate light, according to an affidavit filed in the case. The officer noticed the vehicle smelled like marijuana and its driver — Justin Marcel Peterson — appeared lethargic.

Peterson allegedly drove off before he could be tested for sobriety, and a pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, Peterson lost control of his vehicle and struck University Laundromat, then hit a telephone pole before fleeing on foot, the affidavit said.

Peterson fell into the Red River while allegedly running away. He left a backpack near the water that had a total of 179.7 grams of methamphetamine inside; in his vehicle, police found 36.8 grams of marijuana, the affidavit said.

Peterson, 38, is charged with Class A felony possession of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture or deliver it, which has a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

He's also charged with Class C felony marijuana possession with intent, Class C felony reckless endangerment — extreme indifference, Class A misdemeanor fleeing a police officer and three Class B misdemeanors: driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, refusal to test for DUI and refusal to halt.

A final dispositional conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on July 25.