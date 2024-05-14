Grand Forks man pleads not guilty to sex crimes involving minors

May 13—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man pleaded not guilty to five felony sex crimes involving minors Monday morning, May 13.

Sebastain Vennie Hipsak, 22, is charged with Class A felony promoting or directing an obscene sexual performance by a minor, which has a maximum 20-year sentence.

Hipsak is also charged with Class B felony luring a minor under the age of 15 by computer and three Class C felonies: solicitation of a minor under age 15, corruption of a minor over age 15 and possession of certain materials prohibited.

Hipsak waived his Monday preliminary hearing and entered not guilty pleas for the crimes.

Hipsak was picked up by emergency personnel after telling Grand Forks dispatch he was having sexual thoughts about minors, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

It was discovered that Hipsak had allegedly been pursuing a 12-year-old for sexual acts, and had been regularly engaging in sexual acts with his 17-year-old girlfriend.

They live together and have two children, the affidavit said.

Hipsak's final dispositional conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 8. He is currently being held on a $50,000 cash or surety bond.