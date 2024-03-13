Grand Forks man pleads not guilty to theft, exploitation

Mar. 12—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man,

accused of stealing from and exploiting

an elderly woman, pleaded not guilty to his felony charges on Monday, March 11.

David Lee Cooper, 60, first had his preliminary hearing at the Grand Forks County courthouse. The judge found sufficient evidence to proceed with the criminal charges, so Cooper gave not guilty to pleas to Class A felony theft over $50,000 and Class C felony exploitation of an adult who lacks the capacity to consent.

The Class A felony charge has a 20-year maximum sentence.

Cooper's final dispositional conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on June 6.