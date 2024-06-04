Grand Forks man pleads not guilty to attempted murder for allegedly strangling coworker with extension cord

Jun. 3—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man waived his Monday, June 3, preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to Class A felony attempted murder and two counts of Class C felony aggravated assault.

Alexander Antonio Thompson, 27, faces up to 20 years in prison for the attempted murder charge.

Thompson was arrested in April.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, he got into a physical altercation with his coworker at their workplace, putting his hands around the man's neck and squeezing.

While the man was walking away after the two were separated, Thompson allegedly grabbed an electrical extension cord and wrapped it around his neck.

Witnesses said the man lost consciousness and his eyes rolled backward.

Thompson allegedly said, "I'm going to kill you."

His final dispositional conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 29.