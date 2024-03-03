Grand Forks man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy charge in Polk County

Mar. 2—POLK COUNTY, Minn. — A Grand Forks man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a first-degree controlled substance crime on Thursday, Feb. 29, in Polk County.

Todd Jonas Hicks, 52, was arrested

after another man —

Conner Douglas Anderson

— sold methamphetamine to an undercover officer and said he got the drugs from Hicks.

Hicks faces up to 30 years in prison for the crime. His sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on March 19.