Grand Forks man pleads guilty to gross sexual imposition and child abuse

Mar. 11—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man changed his plea in a Monday, March 11, hearing and will be sentenced for two felony charges in July.

Marcus Arlo Hoffmann, 32, pleaded guilty to Class A felony gross sexual imposition — sexual contact with a victim under the age of 15. The crime has a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Hoffmann also pleaded guilty to Class C felony child abuse.

According to court documents, Hoffmann touched a young girl inappropriately. The acts allegedly began when the girl was 4 years old and ended when she was 7.

At the end of February, a proposed plea agreement was filed that recommends a 20-year sentence with 12 years suspended, which would leave Hoffmannn to serve eight years at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The plea agreement also proposes participation in recommended sex offender treatment, sexual offender registration, various assessments and five years of supervised probation.

Hoffmann has credit for 119 days served. His sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on July 19.