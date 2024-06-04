Grand Forks man faces eight criminal charges after allegedly striking someone in the head with hatchet

Jun. 3—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man,

arrested over the weekend after allegedly attacking someone

with a hatchet, had his initial appearance in court Monday, June 3, for eight criminal charges.

Jayden Clark Lloyd, 21, is charged with two Class B felonies for allegedly possessing LSD and a schedule I hallucinogenic substance with intent to manufacture or deliver the drugs. Both crimes have maximum 10-year sentences.

Lloyd is also charged with four Class C felonies: aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless endangerment-extreme indifference.

Lloyd's remaining charges are Class A misdemeanor criminal mischief and Class B misdemeanor discharge of a firearm within a city.

At approximately 3:55 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, Grand Forks police officers were dispatched for a reported assault in progress, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

An uninvolved third party, hearing someone yelling for help, called 911.

On scene, in the parking lot of 812 Fourth Ave. S., an officer saw a man with blood coming from the back of his head. He said Lloyd hit him in the head with a hatchet, the affidavit said.

The man said he'd been trying to give a woman a ride to stay someplace else for the night, after observing holes in the walls of the residence where she was staying with Lloyd and suspecting an abusive situation.

While the man and woman were in the vehicle, Lloyd allegedly came up and began fighting with him. Lloyd left, then returned with a hatchet, according to the affidavit.

When a search warrant was later executed on the residence and its detached garage, law enforcement located a hatchet with hair and a red liquid that appeared to be blood on it.

Additional officers were requested to go to the aforementioned residence because it was reported that the woman was there with Lloyd.

An officer reported hearing gunshots from within the residence, observing a male through the window staggering and lifting up a handgun. Additional gunshots were heard afterwards.

A perimeter was established and additional resources were called to the scene, including the Grand Forks Regional SWAT, Negotiations and UAS teams.

The woman exited the house and was escorted to a police vehicle. Lloyd exited a short time after, and was apprehended, the affidavit said.

A safety sweep was done on the residence to make sure no one else was inside and in need of emergency aid or posing a threat to responders. Officers observed three firearms on the living room walls, blood on the kitchen floor and an exit hole from a fired weapon, documents say. There were multiple holes in the interior and exterior walls, as well as shell casings, according to the affidavit.

Inside the detached garage were two cell phones and a shoe with apparent blood on the toe.

Holes were also found in the side of a neighboring residence, and law enforcement determined that firearm rounds went through the wall and into the home. One round was believed to have gone through an exterior wall, through one room and an interior wall into a secondary room.

At the Grand Forks County Correctional Center, law enforcement spoke with Lloyd, who allegedly admitted he had firearms in his home, was an avid target shooter and shot between three to five 9 mm rounds into the walls because he was upset.

Lloyd also admitted to engaging in a fight with the alleged victim, the affidavit said.

While law enforcement was executing its search warrant on the residence, drugs and drug paraphernalia were located and a second search warrant was obtained, police say.

Investigators seized a jar of psilocybin — commonly referred to as mushrooms — a bag of clear capsules, a bag of ground mushrooms, approximately 79 blotter papers and a large quantity of packaged tabs, the affidavit said.

The papers and tabs were identified as lysergic acid diethylamide, commonly referred to as acid or LSD. There were between 150 to 200, some marked with prices.

Lloyd is being held at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center on a $75,000 bond. His next court appearance, a preliminary hearing and arraignment, is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 15.