Grand Forks man arrested after resisting police; charged with assault and possessing meth

Jun. 14—GRAND FORKS — A man originally suspected of domestic abuse faces multiple charges after resisting responding police officers.

According to a release from the Grand Forks Police Department, offers were dispatched at 11:55 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, to the 600 block of North Fifth Street for a domestic assault. When officers arrived, they found a victim with a noticeable injury to her face.

The release said the GFPD officers stayed on scene and tried to make contact with the suspect, Mark Boyer of Grand Forks. However, Boyer would not come out to talk to the officers. Officers then gained entry into the home.

Then, according to the GFPD media report, "an officer delivered OC spray into the room that Mark was in. The officers were then able to take Mark into custody." Boyer resisted the officers as they walked with him to the police vehicle, the report said.

He was taken to Grand Forks County Correctional center and cited for aggravated assault, resisting arrest and possession of meth.

The case is under investigation.