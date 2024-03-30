Grand Forks man accused of sex crimes involving minors

Mar. 29—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man faces up to 20 years in prison for promoting or directing an obscene sexual performance by his underage girlfriend.

Sebastain Vennie Hipsak, 22, called Grand Forks dispatch in February to report concerns that he was having sexual thoughts about minors, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

After he was picked up and taken to the Altru emergency room for evaluation, law enforcement learned that, in addition to allegedly pursuing a 12-year-old boy for sexual acts, Hipsak had been regularly engaging in sexual acts with his 17-year-old girlfriend.

Hipsak had been living with the girl for more than a year, and they had two children together, the affidavit said.

Sexual photos and videos of the 17-year-old were found on Hipsak's phone, including a video taken on July 3, 2023, that resulted in Hipsak's most severe charge — Class A felony promoting or directing an obscene sexual performance by a minor.

Hipsak is also charged with Class B felony electronically luring a minor under the age of 15 and three Class C felonies: solicitation of a minor under 15, corruption of a minor over 15 and possession of certain materials prohibited.

The charges related to a minor under 15 result from Hipsak, his girlfriend and the alleged victim reporting that Hipsak propositioned a 12-year-old boy to engage in group sex with himself and his girlfriend, the affidavit said.

The girl said Hipsak asked if she wanted to have group sex with the boy, but she declined because she knew he was only 12 years old.

Reviewing both Hipsak and the boy's phone, law enforcement discovered sexual messages, including one where Hipsak said, "(why) does it matter the age," the affidavit said.

Charges were filed on Tuesday, March 26, and a warrant was issued for Hipsak's arrest the following day. He was arrested on Thursday, March 28, and his initial court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 1 at the Grand Forks County Courthouse.