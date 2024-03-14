Grand Forks man accused of selling more than 150 grams of methamphetamine to informants

Mar. 13—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man

arrested less than one week earlier for similar crimes

was charged on Tuesday, March 12, with methamphetamine delivery charges resulting from three controlled buys.

Nolli Hedira Neal Jr., 32, is facing three methamphetamine delivery charges — two Class B felonies and one Class A felony.

The more severe charge, due to one buy involving at least 50 grams, has a maximum 20-year sentence.

On Jan. 4, a confidential informant bought approximately 28.6 grams of methamphetamine from Neal for $700, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Another controlled buy took place on Jan. 18; approximately 90.2 grams of methamphetamine was purchased for $2,000, the affidavit said. The third and final controlled buy took place on Jan. 25. when approximately 41.9 grams of methamphetamine was purchased for $1,000.

When the charges were filed, Neal was already in custody after a search warrant was executed on his residence and law enforcement found methamphetamine, marijuana, a stolen firearm and drug paraphernalia, according to an affidavit.

For those alleged crimes, Neal was charged with Class A felony possession of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and three Class C felonies: possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both cases are scheduled for preliminary hearings and arraignments at 9 a.m. on April 22.