Grand Forks man accused of running from police after being found with 1.2 pounds of marijuana, handgun

Jun. 7—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man is facing five criminal charges after allegedly possessing drugs and a handgun and running from police on Wednesday, June 5.

Raymond Lee Graham Jr., 37, is charged with Class A felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture or deliver, while carrying a firearm. The crime has a maximum 20-year sentence.

Graham is also charged with Class B felony marijuana possession with intent-with a firearm, Class C felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon, Class A misdemeanor attempted fraudulent practices in urine testing and Class B misdemeanor refusal to halt.

At 2:03 a.m. June 5, an officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2700 block of South Washington Street for driving 47 mph in a 35 mph zone, swerving over roadway lines and executing an improper left turn, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

Graham was identified as the driver, and the officer detected a marijuana odor coming from his vehicle, the statement said. A DUI investigation search was conducted on the vehicle, and a vacuum-sealed bag of marijuana was allegedly located.

Two officers attempted to put Graham in handcuffs and place him under arrest, but he allegedly fled on foot. Raymond was apprehended by an officer and admitted he ran because there was a firearm in his waistband, the statement said.

Inside the vehicle, law enforcement located a total of 1.2 lbs of marijuana, seven grams of marijuana coated in a white crystalline substance that was discovered to be methamphetamine/amphetamine, a digital scale with methamphetamine/amphetamine residue on it, empty plastic baggies, two bottles of fake urine and a box of 18 THC vape pens, the statement said.

Raymond allegedly admitted to using the fake urine to pass drug tests for local jobs he'd been applying and interviewing for.

Raymond had his initial court appearance Thursday, June 6. His preliminary hearing and arraignment are scheduled for 9 a.m. July 15.