Grand Forks man accused of running car into laundromat during police pursuit

Mar. 20—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly fleeing police on Tuesday, March 19, while driving under the influence, as well as possessing two different drugs with intentions to sell them.

At 1:26 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, a Grand Forks police officer observed a vehicle driving without a rear license plate light, so a stop was initiated at 400 N. 15th St., according to an affidavit filed in the case.

The driver was identified as 39-year-old Justin Marcel Peterson.

The officer noticed the vehicle smelled like marijuana, and Peterson appeared to be very lethargic, the affidavit said.

Peterson allegedly drove away from the scene before the officer could conduct a sobriety test or search the vehicle.

A pursuit then ensued. Peterson lost control of the vehicle on University Avenue and struck a curb before striking the side of the University Laundromat, damaging the building and his vehicle, the affidavit said.

A man who had been leaving the laundromat at the time told law enforcement he thought he was going to die, according to the affidavit.

Peterson allegedly spun out into a telephone pole, then regained control of the vehicle and continued to flee.

At one point, Peterson fled on foot, going across the Red River and toward the East Grand Forks bank, the affidavit said. He reportedly fell in.

Searching Peterson's vehicle, police found 36.8 grams of marijuana in a pre-workout container, according to the affidavit. Drug paraphernalia as well as $720 was also allegedly found inside.

When Peterson was apprehended, law enforcement realized he'd left a backpack near the water where he fell in the river. Inside the backpack, they found a total of 179.7 grams of methamphetamine separated into six different bags. Additional empty bags and a digital scale were in the bag as well.

On Peterson's person, police say they found $1,240. At Altru, he refused to submit to a drug test, the affidavit said.

Peterson is charged with Class A felony possession of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, which has a maximum 20-year sentence.

He's also charged with two Class C felonies: marijuana possession with intent to deliver and reckless endangerment — extreme indifference. His remaining charges are Class A misdemeanor fleeing a police officer, Class B misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, Class B misdemeanor refusal to test for DUI and Class B misdemeanor refusal to halt.

Peterson's initial court appearance took place on Wednesday morning, March 20. His bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety, with the condition of weekly drug testing.

His preliminary hearing and arraignment are scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 29.