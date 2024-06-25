Grand Forks man accused of distributing narcotics from Americas Best Value Inn and Strom Tree Service

Jun. 24—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man is being held on a $75,000 cash or surety bond after allegedly possessing four different drugs, including more than 450 grams of methamphetamine, with intentions to sell them.

Blayne Evan Saiger, 38, was arrested Friday, June 21.

That day, the Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force executed search warrants on two locations that were identified as places Saiger used for narcotics distribution, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

The locations were Strom Tree Service, located at 2974 27th Ave. N., and room #1 of Americas Best Value Inn, located at 1000 N. 42nd St.

The task force made contact with Saiger at Strom Tree Service; he directed them inside the building and identified methamphetamine on the table as belonging to him, the statement said. Agents searched the area and located more methamphetamine, a digital scale with residue on it, a glass smoking device with burnt residue and an opened box of Ziploc bags.

A total of approximately 472.3 grams of methamphetamine was allegedly located in the building. On Saiger, $9,409 in miscellaneous U.S. currency was found, the statement said.

The task force confirmed Saiger was renting room #1 at Americas Best Value Inn, the statement said.

Inside the room, agents located 12 LSD units, approximately 3.8 grams of psilocybin — commonly referred to as mushrooms — and approximately 38.4 grams of cocaine hydrochloride, the statement said. A digital scale with residue and $560 was also found.

Criminal charges were filed against Saiger, and his initial court appearance was held, Monday, June 24.

Saiger is charged with Class A felony possession of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture or deliver, which has a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

He's also charged with three Class B felonies for allegedly possessing cocaine, LSD and a schedule I hallucinogenic substance with intent to manufacture or deliver. Saiger's final charge is Class A misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession.

A preliminary hearing and arraignment are scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 5.