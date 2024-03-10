Grand Forks incumbent Scott Meyer to run again for North Dakota Senate

Mar. 10—GRAND FORKS — An incumbent state lawmaker who was first elected in 2016 has announced his re-election campaign for the the North Dakota Senate.

Scott Meyer, a Republican from Grand Forks, made the announcement over the weekend. He represents District 18, which includes parts of central and downtown Grand Forks and follows I-29 north to Manvel.

"My focus in Bismarck has been supporting Grand Forks' and UND's goals, passing quality-of-life legislation for our military members and their families, and protecting citizen's rights," Meyer said in his announcement. "I am hopeful to earn another four years representing my constituents, our community and working with Mayor (Brandon) Bochenski and others to continue making North Dakota the best state to grow a business and raise a family."

Meyer is on the Senate Appropriations Committee, Legacy and Budget Stabilization Fund Advisory Board, vice-chairman of Legislative Audit and Fiscal Review Committee, and Budget Section. Prior to being appointed to Appropriations, he was vice chairman of Government and Veterans Affairs, Finance and Taxation, and chairman of Workers' Compensation Review Committee.

Meyer, a UND graduate, has been a home mortgage loan officer in Grand Forks for over 15 years. Aside from his legislative duties, he is co-chairman of the Chamber's Military Affairs Committee. He also serves on the Altru Board of Directors and Prairie Public Broadcasting Board of Directors.

A release sent to the media said "Meyer has a track record of passing important legislation, including removal of state income tax for active-duty military pay, state income tax exemption on military retirement benefits, the creation of the state's first veteran's treatment court docket, licensure reciprocity for trailing spouses, and he was instrumental in helping secure funding for the Grand Forks Children's Museum and base retention funding. Senator Meyer worked with Gov. Doug Burgum to pass the largest income tax reform package in North Dakota's history. During his two terms, he has received the North Dakota Chamber champion award as a pro-business lawmaker each session, U.S. Department of Defense Certificate of Appreciation for Quality-of-Life policy for service members and their families (2019 & 2021) and attended the National Security Forum at the Air War College in 2022.'

If re-elected, he hopes to focus on securing funding for local infrastructure projects.