Grand Forks foregoes typical flood response bids for now

Mar. 11—GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks City Council on Monday reviewed the city's 2024 flood response effort.

The National Weather Service's

latest flood outlook continues

to show a low flood risk in Grand Forks this spring. Snowfall this winter has been well below normal and the warmer temperatures have allowed the soil to thaw and the snowmelt to be absorbed, especially on the southern reaches of the Red River.

The biggest factor will be how much precipitation, especially rain, the area receives in the next several weeks. The next flood outlook is set to be released on March 14. The last two outlooks have continued to project a low risk of flooding.

"Even on a light year like this, city staff does go through their due diligence," City Engineer Al Grasser said. "Public Works will be out there checking the pump stations and the out faults. Engineering went out and did our normal bid quotes for various flood-fighting activities."

Typically, the city bids for three projects for flood events — flood fight assistance, sandbags and crushed concrete. Because of the favorable weather predictions, the city's engineering department recommended foregoing bid awards at this time, but if conditions change, the department may bring them back for council approval.

"(Bidding now) allows us to be able to respond if something does happen. We can get things going within about 48 hours on the contractor side," Grasser said. "We're not asking to actually award these contracts because we can save a little bit of time and effort."

In other news, the council:

* Recommended

the approval of several bids for city road and infrastructure projects to occur this summer.

The council recommended the approval of almost $810,000 worth of projects and recommended approval of the plans for four other projects and for the engineering department to advertise for bids.

* Reviewed ballot language for the June municipal election regarding whether the city should publish its meeting minutes and individual checks into the Grand Forks Herald, its official paper of record. Since 1996, North Dakota has required cities to ask voters whether to publish minutes. Residents will vote June 11 on the measure; 60% of voters approved the measure in 2020.

* Recommended the acceptance of grant funding from the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services for Fire Department equipment and training for the amount of $136,000.

* Reviewed the Valley Middle School traffic study. The study was done to determine what should be done in the area as the

Grand Forks School District prepares to construct

a new school.