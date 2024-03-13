Grand Forks father and son accused of selling methamphetamine, among other crimes

Mar. 12—GRAND FORKS — Eight felony charges have been filed between a Grand Forks father and his son for alleged drug distribution, theft of a firearm and drug paraphernalia possession.

Nolli Hedaria Neal Sr., 50, and Nolli Hedira Neal Jr., 32, were located by law enforcement on March 6. Charges were filed the next day.

The Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force conducted a search warrant at a Cottonwood Street residence on March 6. Nolli Neal Sr. was located inside, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Also in the residence, police found approximately 806.3 grams of methamphetamine, 60.5 grams of cocaine hydrogen chloride, 19.2 grams of cocaine base and 399.7 grams of marijuana that were all packaged for sale, the affidavit said.

A total of $12,360 in small denominations of U.S. currency was seized from the residence, the affidavit said.

Next to Nolli Neal Sr.'s wallet, police found a handgun, some of the money and some of the packaged cocaine HCL, according to the affidavit.

Nolli Neal Sr. was charged with two Class A felonies: possession of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of at least 50 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver.

Class A felonies have maximum 20-year sentences.

Nolli Neal Sr.'s remaining charges are Class B felony cocaine possession with intent to deliver and Class C felony marijuana possession with intent to deliver.

A second narcotics-related search warant was executed that day, this time at an Oak Street residence. Nolli Neal Jr. was apprehended outside the residence, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Inside the residence was a significant amount of ammunition, an AR-15 style rifle and an AR-pistol firearm that was reported stolen, the affidavit said.

Drug paraphernalia, $8,049 in U.S. currency, approximately 177.9 grams of methamphetamine and 88.1 grams of marijuana were also located, according to the affidavit.

Nolli Neal Jr. was charged with Class A felony possession of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, Class C felony marijuana possession with intent to deliver, Class C felony theft of a firearm and Class C felony drug paraphernalia possession.

Both men had their initial appearances in Grand Forks County court on Monday, March 11.

Nolli Neal Sr.'s preliminary hearing and arraignment are scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 15. His bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety, which he posted.

Nolli Neal Jr.'s is scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 22. He is being held without bond.