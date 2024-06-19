Grand Forks-East Grand Forks MPO embarks on traffic safety plan

Jun. 18—GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks-East Grand Forks Metropolitan Planning Organization is embarking on the creation of a "Safe Streets for All" action plan and wants the public's input on traffic safety in Greater Grand Forks.

Over the next year and half, the MPO will gather input and build on

its 2050 Transportation Plan

to identify actionable ideas and projects that can be done to improve traffic safety. The plan stems from a $400,000 grant award the MPO received from the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the DOT's Safe Streets for All program. The SS4A program was established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure law and has set aside $5 billion in funds between 2022 and 2026 to reduce roadway deaths across the country.

Unlike the 2050 Street and Highway Plan the MPO recently completed, this plan allows for a deeper dive into certain projects and actionable solutions to traffic safety in Grand Forks.

"(We are really) looking at concepts of design of what a corridor or an intersection will look like," MPO Executive Director Stephanie Halford said. "Where can we help our partners be able to do that deeper dive? And then set up them up to apply for further funding."

The action plan will be able to look at all types of projects with all modes of transportation in mind. Throughout the process, the MPO wants residents to outline where they want safety projects and what safety issues are of concern across the transportation network.

"It's for everybody — all abilities, all ages, (no matter) how you get from point A to point B," Halford said. "What we want to get out of it is a list of projects that we can go after funding."

The MPO is leading the project, but its partners are the cities of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks, with the counties also playing a role. Once the plan is complete, it will allow the opportunity for the MPO's partners to have access to funds.

The plan could provide a road map for courses of action for some of Grand Forks' most crash-prone intersections, including corners on Columbia Road, Washington Street and 32nd Avenue South.

On average, the Grand Forks metropolitan area had 1,213 crashes a year between 2016 and 2021; however, after 2019, North Dakota changed a property damage classification, which eliminated how many minor crashes were reported. Of crashes that occurred, 19 had fatalities and 85 had serious injuries.

Grand Forks' most recent fatal crash occurred in June, when a

6-year-old from from the Grand Forks Air Force Base

was killed in a rear-end crash on Highway 2, west of Grand Forks. The intersection has seen 41 crashes in 10 years.

The plan can also identify solutions for pedestrian and bike safety. There were 105 pedestrian and bicycle-involved crashes between 2016 and 2021. Of those 105 crashes, 14 involved serious injuries and two were fatal.

The plan is expected to be completed by August 2025, but throughout the process, the MPO is taking public input. The online comment form and website, which has more information about the plan, can be found at

https://bit.ly/GGFSS4A

. The MPO also is planning in-person opportunities for people to provide input and view information. The next is July 13 at the Skidmore Park reopening.