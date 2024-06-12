Grand Forks decides next members of local public bodies, general election candidates

Jun. 12—GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks voters went to the polls Tuesday to determine their representation on a variety of local public bodies and to choose county and statewide candidates who will appear on the November ballot.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the election and results were not known before this edition of the Herald went to press, but election results are available on the Herald's website. Regardless of the results, there will be several new faces on local public bodies that make decisions on property taxes, civic services and infrastructure projects, including the Grand Forks City Council.

Council representation for Wards 1, 3, 5 and 7 were on the ballot. Since the incumbents for Wards 3 and 5 decided not to run for reelection there were two open seats on the council. Ward 3 was a race between Tricia Berg and Marie Stewart and Ward 5 was a race between Jodi Carlson and Mike Fridolfs.

What happens when new members join the council is largely up to them, said current Council President Dana Sande. But he shared what he did when he was first elected 14 years ago.

"I went and met with all the department heads individually to learn more about their departments and how things operate," Sande said. "I think it really depends on the individual. I do know that I always make myself available for new council members if they have questions."

While there's the pomp and circumstance of being elected, there's also the simple fact that newly elected council members become employees of the city. A Grand Forks City Council member earns $19,150.56 a year, and like any new job, they have to fill out tax and payroll information. There's also getting onboarded into the city's computer system and any training that they choose to do to prepare for the role, said Grand Forks City Administrator Todd Feland.

"We try to get an idea of what their interests are; what they would like us to help support them on sooner rather than later so when they reach (the end of) their four-year term they feel like they've accomplished what they've wanted to accomplish," Feland said.

The first step is canvassing the election results, which will begin the process of certifying the results of the June election. Once the results are canvassed and certified, new members will be sworn in at the council's July 1 meeting. That's when they officially become council members.

Once that process happens, the Grand Forks City Council elects its leadership and who will serve on its various committees. Council members sit on a variety of committees, ranging from overseeing the Alerus Center to the Grand Forks-East Grand Forks Metropolitan Planning Organization Executive Board.

Because of when the municipal election falls, the council will go from the election right into the city's annual budgeting process. In North Dakota, cities must have their preliminary budgets set by Aug. 10 so estimated property tax statements and meeting notices for the final budget can be sent out by Labor Day weekend. According to Feland, the budgeting process is a lot of information all at once, but it's also a good experience to learn about all of the intricacies of the city's operations.

"By August, after 30 to 45 days (in office), we're going to have a really intensive overview of the city's budget and really, that's the best way to learn about what the city does because you're going to find out the various funds and the various departments, the various priorities that we have and how we fund various things," Feland said.