Grand Forks County parking ramp rehab project to begin in June

May 13—GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks County Commission approved a $3 million bid for repairs of the county's parking ramp at a special meeting Monday afternoon, May 13.

The commission approved the bid from Restoration Systems of Chaska, Minnesota, on a 3-1 vote. Commissioner Mark Rustad voted against and commissioner Cynthia Pic was absent. The bid's official total is $3,013,852.

The newest of the downtown ramps, the county ramp was built in 1999 and

has been estimated to need $1.8 million to $3.56 million in repairs

. Work on the ramp is slated to start at the beginning of June and last until October.

Jay Kleven, AE2S senior project manager, said "$2.6 (million) was in my head for us as the best possible bid would be, and we're effectively at $3 (million). All in all I think this is a pretty successful bid."

Kleven told the commission that moving the project back any further would have likely missed the window to getting work complete this year. Pandemic-era American Rescue Plan Act funds being used for this project need to be spent by the end of the calendar year. According to county Auditor Debbie Nelson, the county has $3.5 million left in ARPA funds before this project.

In his dissent, Rustad said he would rather have seen these ARPA funds go toward other

projects on the county's slate.

"Beating a dead horse on this, but I still feel like we left some negotiations on the table with

the city when they were a willing participant,"

Rustad said. "I think we could have gone back and forth a little more to potentially free up some dollars for the sheriff's department or potentially the grandstands out at the racetrack."

Rustad has been an advocate of a deal between between the city and the county about the ramp, and associated property swap of land near the courthouse. Negotiations, however, have fallen apart twice — first

in 2023

and

again earlier this year.

The crux of the issue was the fact that the city was

unwilling to pay for the millions of repairs.

Details varied on whether the county would complete the repairs before the property swap or provide the funds to the city as part of a deal. Regardless of the deal proposed, the county would be on some sort of financial hook for the repairs.