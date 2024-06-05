Grand Forks County Commission gives support for rural housing initiative

Jun. 4—GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks County Commission gave its support for the Red River Regional Council and Red River Community Housing Development Organization's initiative to improve and revitalize manufactured housing neighborhoods across northeast North Dakota.

During its Tuesday meeting, the commission approved a letter of support and matching $20,000 funding on a grant for which the council is applying. The Preservation and Reinvestment Initiative for Community Enhancement grant, through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is geared toward improving existing manufactured home neighborhoods, also known as mobile home parks. The RRRC and Red River CHDO's goal is to increase the housing supply in the region while also improving existing manufactured home neighborhoods that may be blighted.

"We just don't have enough units of housing," said Lisa Rotvold, executive director of the Red River CHDO. "This could be a tool that we can use to help folks become homeowners with financing and homebuyer education."

The Red River CHDO has been holding public meetings to discuss and meet with the community about the findings of its housing study. In short, Rotvold believes, the

rural housing supply has not kept up with demand and something needs to be done.

This funding program can help, Rotvold told the commission.

"Manufactured housing came up numerous times as a quality issue, affordability issue and opportunity," Rotvold said. "(This program) seemed like a really great opportunity to bring some dollars into this region that would be focused on improving quality and opportunity with regards to manufactured housing."

The Red River CHDO, in conjunction with the RRRC, is planning to apply for $30 million through the PRICE grant program. Applications are due in mid-July. The funds that Grand Forks County provides would be used within the county, but the allocation is still being determined.

Emerado Mayor Jake Lane spoke at the meeting, giving his support to the program.

"I've met with a lot of different residents who live in the (mobile home) parks and are basically begging the city for help and asking us to try and step in and do a little bit more," Lane said. "As a mayor of a city that has seen exactly what these folks are trying to remedy, I can't say anything negative. It's something that I fully support and I hope can be brought to the region."

Lane said the program would help him and the city address the issues of derelict properties and invest in improving these neighborhoods, from new homes to infrastructure. The county's funds come from the revenue it receives from GrandSky, an aviation business park near Grand Forks Air Force Base.

"GrandSky is clearly an impetus for people to come for new jobs and high-paying jobs," Commissioner Dave Engen said. "So I agree that it makes a lot of sense to invest it in something like this."

In other news from Tuesday's meeting, the commission:

* Approved 2024 tax assessments for the city, townships and agricultural land in Grand Forks County. The county has almost $387 million in taxable value, which is an over $20 million increase compared to 2023. Most of the value increase has been in the city of Grand Forks, but there have been increases across the cities and townships in the county.

* Approved applying for a Defense Community Infrastructure Program proposal to help improve fire coverage at GrandSky. The partnership is between the county and Grand Forks Air Force Base and would help improve response times if the proposal is approved by the federal government.