Grand Forks County Commission discusses options to address airport intersection after latest deadly crash

Jun. 18—GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks County Commission received updates about the Vision Zero program, including what can be done about the airport intersection that recently saw the death of a child.

The discussion comes following

the latest fatal accident in the county

, which was top of people's minds during the meeting. Earlier in June, a 6-year-old died at the intersection of U.S. Highway 2, the Grand Forks Airport Road and County Road 5. The intersection has seen 41 crashes in the last 10 years. There has been one other fatal accident in that period and four with serious injuries.

"I had a few tearful phone calls from people that are just fed up with that intersection," Commissioner Mark Rustad said. "I think the time has definitely passed to address that intersection, especially with the additional death."

Northeast Regional Coordinator for Vision Zero Kaitlin Atkinson said progress has been made across the state in reducing road fatalities, despite this recent accident.

"In 2022 we had our lowest fatality numbers, the first time we've been under 100, in 20 years with 98 fatalities," Atkinson said. "Last year we landed a little higher for some reason ... (but) right now we're sitting lower than where we were last year."

The Vision Zero program was started in 2018 by Gov. Doug Burgum with the goal of eliminating fatalities and serious injuries on the state's roadways. A big part of the program is doing outreach and education in the schools with simulations and activities that can simulate the real experiences of distracted and reckless driving.

However, the outreach and education can only go so far, and both Atkinson and the commission agreed that something needs to be done at the intersection.

"We're consistently looking for ways we can encourage drivers that are going through that intersection, because we know it's a problem, to put the phones down to make some choices to make sure they're paying attention," Atkinson said. "Unfortunately in this situation, you are probably needing some engineering changes in those high dollar amounts, but we'll do what we can to get messaging out to the drivers that are going through that intersection."

As the commission begins to discuss and come up with its legislative priority list for the 2025 session, getting some sort of study or improvements to the safety of the intersection will likely be on the list, according to the preliminary discussions during the meeting. Currently, the North Dakota Department of Transportation does not have any projects planned for this intersection.

"It's going to require cooperation with the federal government, the state, something like a roundabout or basically anything other than what we currently have," Rustad said. "That intersection has been historically just an absolute disaster for injuries and fatalities."

In other news, the commission:

* Received an update on its request for qualifications for real estate representation stemming from the ongoing conversation of the sheriff's office move. The committee studying the options recommended using Dakota Commercial if the county ends up needing the service.

* Approved a naming agreement with Altru for the trauma elevator in the new hospital. The new elevator will include a name plaque recognizing the county's funding support for getting the elevator in place.