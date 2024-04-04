Grand Forks' Corey Mock won't see re-election to state House of Representatives

Apr. 4—GRAND FORKS — Corey Mock, a longtime Grand Forks lawmaker will not be seeking re-election to the state House of Representatives.

According to a release sent to the media from the North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party, Mock is stepping away in part due to "partisan fatigue and accelerating devolution of political discourse."

"It's often quipped that North Dakota is one big town with really long roads," Mock said in a statement sent by the party. "Our Legislature has historically modeled this adage as a deliberative body with constructive, civil discourse and a neighborly demeanor. I'm proud of my service and contribution to that legacy."

Mock assumed office in 2008; his first session was in 2009.