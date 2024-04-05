Grand Forks' Corey Mock won't seek re-election to state House of Representatives

Apr. 4—GRAND FORKS — North Dakota state Rep. Corey Mock will not seek re-election this fall for his seat representing District 18 in Grand Forks, ending a stretch of 16 years in the Legislature. He has served as assistant minority leader in the state House.

In a statement issued by the state's Democratic-NPL Party, Mock said, "It's often quipped that North Dakota is one big town with really long roads. Our Legislature has historically modeled this adage as a deliberative body with constructive, civil discourse and a neighborly demeanor. I'm proud of my service and contribution to that legacy."

Mock cited "partisan fatigue and accelerating devolution of political discourse" among the reasons behind his decision.

Mock was elected in 2008. He is a former House minority leader and current ranking member of the Appropriations Committee.

"I am immensely grateful for the trust and support of my constituents and colleagues throughout the years," Mock said in the statement. "While I will not be on the ballot, I am excited about the opportunities to continue serving our community in other capacities and contributing to the progress and prosperity of North Dakota."

In a conversation with the Herald on Thursday, April 4, Mock said he's been thinking about "what you put on hold in order to serve (in the Legislature); it's never an easy trade, but a fulfilling trade." He and his wife Jeannie Mock have children, ages 6, 5 and 2, and serving as a state representative during legislative sessions, he's giving up time with them.

And, contributing to his decision to bow out, "the tone and tenor of politics today is exhausting," he said. "Everything boils down to vitriolic statements. My style is not partisan bickering.

"It doesn't feel like we're in a place where collaboration and bipartisanship are appreciated."

Mock also said he is proud to have been a legislator who always went the extra mile to help young journalists understand the "nuance and jargon" of the lawmaking process. And, further, he always enjoyed having guests sit with him at his desk on the floor of the House chamber, because he remembered how impactful that experience was for him as a young student growing up in Minot.

He has no plans to leave Grand Forks, he said. And, in the future, "if life presents the opportunity, I would strongly consider" running for the Legislature or a state office.

"Corey is my mentor, my inspiration, and my dear friend. It is hard to imagine serving in the Legislature without him by my side," House Minority Leader Rep. Zac Ista, D-Grand Forks, said in the Democratic-NPL party statement. "His counsel and advice have been invaluable. His impact on Grand Forks and North Dakota has been immeasurable. And matching his legacy will be impossible. In an era of unrelenting partisanship, Corey stands out as someone who truly works across the aisle for the betterment of his constituents. I'm certain his contributions to North Dakota are far from over."

During his tenure, Mock "has been a steadfast advocate for the people of Grand Forks and the state of North Dakota," according to the party statement sent to the media. "His legislative career has been marked by a commitment to constituent service, responsible governance, and a focus on issues crucial to the well-being of North Dakotans."

In addition to his public service, Mock has also been recognized for achievements in other arenas. He has received honors and fellowships from the State Legislative Leadership Foundation, the Council of State Governments, and the American Council of Young Political Leaders.

In 2021, Mock was nationally recognized with the Council of State Governments' 20 Under 40 Award.