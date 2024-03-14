Grand Forks City Council member Ken Vein announces re-election bid

Mar. 14—GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks City Council member Ken Vein has announced his bid for re-election.

Vein represents Ward 7 and has served on the council since 2012. If elected again, it would be his fourth term. Vein said that he is a "staunch advocate for property tax savings through strategic growth initiatives, such as infill development and fostering public-private partnerships."

As a council member, he serves as city representative on the Grand Forks-East Grand Forks Metropolitan Organization Executive Board and the Alerus Commission and has previously served as council vice president and as a representative on the Planning and Zoning Commission. Vein also is Grand Forks County director for the Garrison Diversion Conservancy District.

In a release sent to the Herald, Vein said his background in civil engineering and public works "uniquely positions him as a champion for vital infrastructure projects, particularly in flood control and drinking water management."

Vein played a key role in Grand Forks'

new water treatment plant

and in the past the construction of the Alerus Center and the design of the Greenway. If elected to another term, Vein said he would continue to advocate for Ward 7 projects like the

42nd Street and DeMers Avenue underpass project,

improving English Coulee water quality and stormwater improvements east of Columbia Road.

Vein is a civil engineer and a graduate of Grand Forks Central High School and UND. Previous to his time on the council, Vein was director of Grand Forks Public Works and city engineer for Grand Forks and was administrative director for plant and facilities at Altru Health System. Currently, Vein serves as director of Design and Construction for the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota. Vein lives in Grand Forks with his wife, Debra, and has two adult children.

Ward 7 covers the area south of DeMers Avenue between South 20th Street and Interstate 29 and encompasses the Alerus Center and the Altru Hospital. The municipal election is June 11.