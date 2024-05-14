Grand Forks' alleged tire slasher changes plea

May 13—GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks' alleged tire slasher,

accused of damaging 50 vehicles

in a single night last fall, changed his plea to guilty on Monday, May 13.

Matthew Vincent Morris, 31, is charged with Class B felony criminal mischief resulting in more than $10,000 worth of damage. The crime has a maximum 10-year prison sentence.

Morris was arrested in October, a little more than two weeks after Grand Forks police found dozens of vehicles with one or more deflated tires

in the area of Ninth Avenue North and 10th Avenue North, according to a press release.

Early in the investigation, law enforcement determined 83 tires had been damaged, accruing at least $17,296.16 in repair and replacement costs, though that number was expected to increase as others replaced or repaired their tires, according to an affidavit in the case.

Officers spoke with Morris the night of the incident. He'd been walking in the area but told police he hadn't seen anything, the affidavit said.

Shortly after, Morris allegedly called Grand Forks dispatch to provide a suspect description. The next day, surveillance footage was turned in that depicted a suspect whom law enforcement identified as Morris.

Sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. June 11.