Grand Farm, University of Georgia announce collaboration

A sign outside the Grand Farm Innovation Shop highlights high-level partners of the project. (Jeff Beach/North Dakota Monitor)

North Dakota’s Grand Farm project on Thursday announced it will collaborate with the University of Georgia on its own Grand Farm campus.

The University of Georgia Grand Farm will be on 250 acres in Perry, Georgia, next to the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter. It’s first field projects are planned for 2025.

“This partnership is a great example of how Grand Farm works to advance agriculture technology and solve grower pain points across varied geographies,” William Aderholdt, executive director of Grand Farm, near Casselton, North Dakota, said in a news release. “Collaborating with the University of Georgia allows us to leverage their extensive research capabilities and expertise in agricultural sciences.”

The North Dakota Grand Farm campus, which has benefited from $10 million in state funding, just celebrated the completion of its first building at the research site. The new Innovation Shop provides meeting and innovation space next to test plots used by agribusinesses and university researchers.

The roots of the partnership go back five years when University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue helped inaugurate the North Dakota Grand Farm while Perdue served as U.S. secretary of agriculture.

Nick Place, dean of the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, said the collaboration will bring together Georgia’s Institute for Integrative Precision Agriculture with Grand Farm’s cutting-edge technologies, to “revolutionize the way we feed and clothe the world’s population.”

