Grand Chute Police Department holds candlelight vigil for National Police Week

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – This week is National Police Week, a time to reflect on the lives lost in the line of duty.

The Grand Chute Police Department hosted the Fox Valley Law Enforcement Candlelight Vigil at the Appleton Alliance Church. The ceremony means a lot to those in Grand Chute, especially after a former officer from there lost his life in 2022 in Texas.

“Our officers are out on patrol, out in the streets taking calls every single day, and it’s important to remember the sacrifice that some of our brothers and sisters have made, as well as the dangers we face every day in our day-to-day work,” said Dylan Davis, a Community Resource Officer.

Congress established National Police Week back in 1962.

