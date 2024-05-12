Grand Chute officer responding to fire witnesses motorcyclist speeding, crashing on College Ave.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with significant injuries after he was seen by a Grand Chute officer speeding down West College Avenue and crashing into another vehicle at an intersection.

According to the Grand Chute Police Department, an officer was on their way to a structure fire in the 3000 block of Green Meadow Drive around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday.

During the officer’s response to the fire call, they saw a motorcycle eastbound on West College Avenue near I-41. Officers say the motorcycle was reportedly seen “rapidly accelerating away from the location at a high rate of speed.”

The officer then reported seeing the motorcycle crash into another vehicle at the intersection of W. College and South Bluemound Drive. The officer turned their attention to the crash and immediately began to render aid to those involved in the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital by ambulance with significant injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting the accident investigation and reconstruction.

The Grand Chute Police Department assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol along with the Appleton Police Department, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Chute Fire Department, Appleton Fire Department, and Gold Cross Ambulance.

No other information was provided.

