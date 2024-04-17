When will the Grand Chute IHOP reopen following a small fire? | The Buzz

GRAND CHUTE - Following a fire from an outside vent in the ceiling, the IHOP at 4101 W. Wisconsin Ave., is closed for repairs.

IHOP, located at 4101 W. Wisconsin Ave., had a recent fire. It is pictured here Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Grand Chute, Wisconsin. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

On March 26, the Grand Chute Fire Department was dispatched to the IHOP location shortly after 8 a.m. Restaurant employees reported seeing smoke from inside and outside of the restaurant. The source of fire was found above a ceiling panel in the dining room and was extinguished "within minutes," a news release from the fire department stated.

No injuries were reported.

A sign on the front door of the restaurant states that it will be closed anywhere from three to eight weeks following the fire. The given timeline is a rough estimate and IHOP management will know more in the coming weeks.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: When will the Grand Chute IHOP reopen following a small fire