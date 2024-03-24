Grand Canyon University beat St. Mary's in March Madness. Here's what to know about GCU

With the kickoff of March Madness last Sunday, Grand Canyon University earned a third shot at victory after being booted out during the tournament’s first round twice before.

Since Grand Canyon first appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 2021, the Antelopes have lost twice — once to the University of Iowa in 2021 and another time to Gonzaga University in 2023. With Friday night’s game, however, GCU was able to advance past the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in Antelope history.

Here’s what to know about GCU and what’s next for the Antelopes in March Madness.

Has GCU ever won a March Madness game?

GCU debuted in March Madness in 2021, but the Antelopes endured a rocky start. After sustaining a loss that year and again in 2023, the Antelopes triumphed 75-66 over Saint Mary’s College of California on Friday night in the first round of this year’s NCAA Tournament.

When does GCU play next in March Madness?

With the Lopes’ Friday night victory, GCU was able to progress onto the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Antelopes will be playing their next March Madness game on Sunday, March 24, at 4:10 p.m. PT against the University of Alabama in Spokane, Washington.

Viewers can watch the game on TBS or stream it on Sling TV.

Where is GCU?

While GCU has numerous satellite learning sites outside of Arizona, its main campus is in Phoenix’s Alhambra Village at 3300 W. Camelback Road. On the campus, a projected 26,000 students mill about the university’s over 300 acres of grounds.

Outside of Arizona, GCU’s College of Nursing and Health Care Professions also has learning sites in Idaho, Missouri, Nevada and Utah where students may complete an accelerated curriculum in just 16 months.

When was GCU founded?

The school was originally founded in Prescott as Grand Canyon College on Aug. 1, 1949. It was a Baptist-affiliated institution focused on religious studies. While Christianity is still at the core of the school’s mission, its programs have since expanded to include the sciences, fine arts, nursing and business.

“Our Christian values are at the forefront as we develop future leaders in areas such as sports, business, nursing education and the arts through a quality and affordable education,” GCU states on its website.

While Grand Canyon College moved to the school’s current location in Phoenix in 1951, it didn’t become a university until 1984 on the school’s 40th anniversary following a vote by the college’s trustees. With the change, Grand Canyon College arranged its programs and departments into colleges, established graduate degree programs and created the Grand Canyon University Foundation.

What is a Lope?

Since 1981, GCU’s mascot has been the Antelopes, also known as the Lopes, following a period when a fuzzy purple blob dubbed the “Purple People Eater” first represented the school. While the school’s antelope was briefly called Andy the Antelope and Johnny Lope in the past, it's believed that he was officially named Thunder in 2008, according to the university’s website.

Thunder, a muscular antelope clad in a GCU-purple jersey emblazoned with No. 49 — referring to the year Grand Canyon College was founded — has remained the school’s mascot ever since. At the beginning of sports games, Thunder, who has nearly achieved “rock star status,” has traditionally been introduced as “America’s Favorite Mascot,” according to the university’s website.

Madeline Nguyen is a breaking news reporter for The Republic. Reach her at Madeline.Nguyen@gannett.com or 480-619-0285. Follow her on X @madelineynguyen.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: GCU beat St. Mary's in March Madness: What to know about the school