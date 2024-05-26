Grand Canyon National Park ranks number 9 for hiking, according to KURU report

Grand Canyon National Park was ranked the 9th best national park for hiking in 2024, according to a report by KURU Footwear

In 2023 the National Park Service saw 325.5 million recreation visits and 48% of Americans said visiting national parks was on their bucket list, according to the report.

The report, released on May 13, examined the number of trails, total trail mileage, visitor numbers in 2023, trail ratings, acreage, and crowd levels for all 63 national parks.

Grand Canyon National Park was found to have the second highest number of annual visitors, with 4,733,705 visitors in 2023. This was second only to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which had 13,297,647 visitors.

The Grand Canyon National Park had the 10th largest miles of trail with 1,562 miles. It also came in 10th for number of available trails with 133. The average trail rating was a 4.32, stealing the number 9 spot.

Here's where other National Parks ranked

Yosemite National Park Great Smoky Mountains National Park Yellowstone National Park Olympic National Park Shenandoah National Park Glacier National Park Rocky Mountain National Park Sequoia National Park Grand Canyon National Park Kings Canyon National Park

