Grammy-nominated band Smash Mouth, to headline Simply Freedom Fest in Simpsonville

Multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated band Smash Mouth will headline Simpsonville's Simply Freedom Fest.

The annual Independence holiday celebration happens on June 30 at the CCNB Amphitheatre.

“Smash Mouth is certainly a world-renowned artist with more than a billion online streams, iconic hits and a reputation for amazing live shows," said Justin Campbell, Simpsonville community relations specialist. "All of CCNB Amphitheatre will be singing along with the five maestros before watching in awe a dazzling fireworks finale.”

Simply Freedom Fest is free and includes entertainment, and vendors, culminating with a fireworks show.

Dianna Gracely, Simpsonville city administrator, said Simply Freedom Fest is a chance for the community to come together and celebrate.

"The City of Simpsonville has provided this free, family-friendly event to our community and beyond for over a decade," Gracely said. "It gives us a chance to come together as a city, welcome new visitors and simply enjoy our freedom by celebrating this great nation. We strive to provide high-quality entertainment and a spectacular fireworks show, all while showcasing our city."

Children and Adults enjoy Freedom Fest 2019 in Simpsonville's City Park on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Smash Mouth, known for their hit songs "All-Star," "I'm a Believer" and "Walkin' on the Sun," is not the only big headliner Simply Freedom Fest has hosted. In 2018, the Charlie Daniels Band performed. The Atlanta Rhythm Section headlined in 2019, Rodney Atkins in 2021, The Village People in 2022, and Josh Turner in 2023.

CCNB Amphitheatre is located at 861 SE Main St. Parking lots will open at 4 p.m. and gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Parking is limited so officials recommend arriving as early as possible. Gates will close if maximum capacity is reached.

Joanna Johnson covers community news for the Herald-Journal. Reach her via email at jjohnson@shj.com

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Smash Mouth to headline for Simpsonville's Simply Freedom Fest