Grain silos turned into hotel and condos: Bondurant eyes major downtown revitalization

The city of Bondurant released a new downtown redevelopment plan that envisions new housing and businesses, a trail extension and more park space, and grain silos remade into a hotel and condos.

Downtown Bondurant could more than double in size — adding a recreation center, walkable mixed-used housing and grain silos turned into a boutique hotel and condos — under a new plan to redevelop the growing suburb's central district.

The Bondurant City Council adopted a downtown redevelopment plan Feb. 20 that outlines a vision to extend downtown into a new "grain district" to revitalize the former Landus site, where hulking, 140-foot tall grain silos still stand. The proposed downtown grain district would have new city amenities like a landscaped trail and park space, townhouses and businesses.

And the silos, which have been an iconic landmark in Bondurant for decades, will be saved — turned into housing and a hotel with a rooftop event space — instead of demolished.

The plan is just a plan, and any actual development projects are to be announced in the months and years to come. But developers already have their eye on the 25-acre site, which city officials project could attract $100 million in private investment.

More: Bondurant's first water tower, City Park remodel and 50th SummerFest coming in 2024

"While transforming the massive elevators into a one-of-a-kind space is a long-term dream of mine, I am beyond excited to hit the ground running on implementing some short-term projects, including continuing to identify businesses looking to locate within the Grain District," Scott Turczynski, managing director of The 101 development firm, which the city is partnering with, said in a news release.

Bondurant grain silos could be turned into hotel and condos

Bondurant would like to transform the old Landus Cooperative grain elevators into a boutique hotel, condos and rooftop event space.

The centerpiece of the downtown Bondurant development plan is the possible repurposing of the former Landus grain silos, which closed in 2022 due to age, damage from the August 2020 derecho, and most of all, pressure from the fast-growing city that has risen around the agricultural site.

A feasibility study found that the silos are in good structural condition and repurposing them is promising. The plan envisions turning the silos into a boutique hotel, condos, retail and restaurant space, and a rooftop event venue.

Old grain silos around the United States have been turned into hotels, museums, housing or even rock climbing sites, according to Business Insider.

Distillery could be first new business in Bondurant's downtown grain district

The city of Bondurant released a new downtown redevelopment plan that envisions new housing and businesses, a trail extension and more park space, and grain silos remade into a hotel and condos.

Turczynski is beginning work on a distillery in the district, according to a news release.

"At first the distillery will be a production facility with a small tasting room available for private tastings and meetings," Turczynski said in the release. "The end goal is to grow the distillery business into a larger production area with a restaurant, event space, and speakeasy."

In addition to new housing and businesses, the downtown redevelopment plan envisions public amenities such as a trail extension with an arboretum, a sculpture garden, a planned streetscape for strolling and events and a new recreation center in a repurposed, soon-to-be-former emergency services facility.

"The trail connection and new street corridors will improve accessibility and connectivity, making the area more appealing for pedestrians and cyclists," Rep. Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant, said in the release. "These iconic features will not only serve as points of interest but will also attract attention and generate interest from potential investors and developers."

Bondurant's population nearly quadrupled between 2000 and 2020, according to U.S. Census data, and the latest estimates put the city's population at 8,710. The Des Moines Metropolitan Planning Organization projects a population of 13,047 by 2050.

And Bondurant city officials are planning for even more new facilities and amenities for its growing population, such as a new civic campus south of Highway 65 and upgrades to the downtown City Park.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern and northern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Bondurant's grain elevators could become hotel under new downtown plan