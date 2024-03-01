Grain silo on the outside, awesome on the inside. See this Missouri home for sale

A unique home that you don’t see every day — especially on the real estate market — is up for sale in Benton, Missouri. The special aspect surrounding this residence is not its cool interior, but rather that it was a grain silo.

Now, this single-family residence is listed for $499,900.

“Have you ever seen a home built into a grain silo? Now you have!” the listing on Zillow.com says. “This gorgeous property has so many features and amenities! Heated floors to ensure your feet are warm all year round! This home has a beautiful open concept style kitchen, dining, and living room that are absolutely astonishing.”

Features around the two-bedroom, two-bathroom home include:

Detached shop

Covered parking

Pond

Fencing

Based on the photos, the property offers an abundance of privacy and even has a hot tub.

The 2,000-square-foot interior is filled to the brim with awesomeness that circles the kitchen to the open space in the living room and upstairs.

The home was featured on Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page and X (formerly Twitter) account that highlights interesting properties that are up for sale all around the globe. People were impressed.

“I love it! I’d live here in a heartbeat!” one person said on Facebook.

“This is actually pretty cool,” another noted.

“Could be good for an office space! Like if you own that farm, and want a unique place to conduct your business/plan on doing large amounts of business, this would be a cool place to do that,” someone suggested.

“Interesting concept!” one person posted on X.

“I want to live alone in the grain silo,” someone said.

“I’d be worried about those gnarly tornadoes but this is fire,” another expressed.

The listing is held by Jared Ritter with Ritter Real Estate.

Benton is about 125 miles southeast of St. Louis.

For $499,900, this two-bedroom, 2,000-square-foot silo house can be yours. It’s on 10 acres. Wild Story Productions

The interior is on fire, as one Zillow reader said. Wild Story Productions

