Graham County receives $20 million grant for Corridor K section; more funding required

Graham County will receive $20 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation for Corridor K, a construction project, decades in the works, that aims to improve transit and mobility in Western North Carolina's mountains, Republican Congressman Chuck Edwards announced in a May 28 news release.

“The $20 million funding for Graham County’s construction of Corridor K is great news for WNC. The Appalachian Mountains make up the vast majority of our beautiful district, and I’m grateful that the U.S. DOT agreed with me about the merit in funding to build this highway and give the region the necessary resources to boost economic development in an underserved area of the district," Edwards said in a May 28 news release.

Back in January 2002, contractors cleared the way for a stretch of Corridor K from near the Swain-Graham county line to near the Stecoah community in Graham. This section crossed a portion of Fontana Lake.

Corridor K, a project the North Carolina Department of Transportation estimates will cost around $680 million, is part of the Appalachian Development Highway System that was established by Congress in 1965 to provide safe and efficient transportation across the region. Corridor K, which broke ground in Robbinsville in 2022, extends from I-75 in Cleveland, Tennessee, to Dillsboro in Jackson County, North Carolina, according to the NCDOT website.

The grant was given to the NCDOT by the U.S. DOT through the Nationally Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Projects Programs.

A map showing the general location of the Corridor K Highway Improvement Project from the North Carolina Department of Transportation's website.

The section of the ADHS is among the last to be completed due to "challenges associated with the region's mountainous terrain and sensitive natural habitat," according to NCDOT.

Construction for two parts of Corridor K in Graham County have been completed, with three sections currently under construction, according to NCDOT's latest State Transportation Improvement Plan. One part that spans from West of Stecoah Road to East of Gunters Gap Road in Graham has not started construction.

The additional $20 million in funding will go toward the Stecoah Road to Gunters Gap section, NCDOT spokesperson David Uchiyama told the Citizen Times May 28. The money is expected to be received by NCDOT by the end of the year.

“NCDOT welcomes the financial assistance to help develop the unfunded portion of Corridor K in Graham County,” Division 14 Engineer Wanda Payne said. “This grant shows how people, organizations and partnerships can work together to improve the lives of our citizens and visitors in Western North Carolina.”

Division 14 makes up Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Polk, Macon, Swain and Transylvania counties.

Funding is still required for Corridor K, including some sections from U.S. 19 Business in Andrews to U.S. 129 in Robbinsville, Payne said.

NCDOT "remains hopeful" it can close the funding gaps as "construction savings are realized" from other sections that have already been funded and seen construction, Payne said. Some sections are not eligible for funding because of "mileage restrictions" included in the ADHS, Payne said, noting that a schedule for completion would be established "once funding is secured."

Will Hofmann is the Growth and Development Reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Got a tip? Email him at WHofmann@citizentimes.com. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Graham County receives $20 million grant for Corridor K section;